Integrated Air Command and Control System: The heroes behind Operation Sindoor | See pic

The director general of air operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, highlighted the heroes behind India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, specifically the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS). The Integrated Air Command and Control System personnel.(X/ MyGovIndia)

During the press conference on Monday, Air Marshal Bharti highlighted the effectiveness of India's layered and intricate air defence (AD) system, which played a pivotal role in thwarting multiple waves of Pakistani drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The robust AD environment, comprising assets from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, included multilayered sensors and weapon systems, indigenously developed soft and hard-kill counter-UAV systems, and highly trained personnel.

The IACCS of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was instrumental in coordinating this defence network.

A photo featuring the personnel behind the IACCS was later shared, highlighting their crucial role in Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict with Pakistan.

What is the IACCS?

Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) is an automated Air Defense Command and Control center for controlling and monitoring air operations by the Indian Air Force. Recognised Air Situation Picture (RASP) information plays a critical role in the network-centric warfare era. It is required to be made available at the appropriate level for executing a series of tactical decisions.

These levels are the strategic level (Air Headquarters), Operational level (Command Headquarters), and Tactical Level (Divisional level).

Information sharing involves sharing critical data through dedicated links among the Navy, Army, and Civil Radar networks. The IACCS system receives data from different types of homogeneous/ heterogeneous radars (2-D or 3-D), generate reports from mobile observation posts, and integrates other data elements from various other Air Force Airbases or Civilian agencies viz Air Traffic Control, Air Force Movement Liaison Unit including airborne AWACS, etc. to create real-time comprehensive Recognised Air Situation Picture (RASP) at IACCS Command & Control Centre (C & C Centre).

The connectivity of sensors or agencies from and to the IACCS - C and C Centre is deployed on a wide area network based on IP protocol.