Who is AK Bharti? One of the minds behind India's air strikes against Pakistan

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti on Sunday and Monday addressed the nation on the precision strikes of the India Air Force (IAF) during the recent India-Pakistan standoff. AK Bharti briefed how the air defence system detected, tracked, monitored, and destroyed the threats in the air. Air Marshal AK Bharti speaks during a press briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi,(Reuters)

During the address, AK Bharti said that Operation Sindoor was a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the fight was solely against the terrorists and their support networks. He highlighted how the commitment was to minimize the damage to the Pakistan army and civilians.

Who is AK Bharti

AK Bharti is a decorated officer of the IAF, currently serving as the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO). He was commissioned into the Flying branch of the IAF in the year 1987. He was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal in September 2023.

AK Bharti took charge as Commanding Officer of a Sukhoi-30 MKI Squadron on 16 August 2005. The unit had recently received the advanced Phase III version of the aircraft, and AK Bharti was given the critical task of making its weapon systems fully operational and developing suitable tactics.

AK Bharti's promotion's gazetted

Flt Lt : 13 Jun 1992

Wg Cdr : 11 May 2004

Acting Gp Capt : 13 Sep 2010

Gp Capt : 01 Jun 2009

Air Cmde : 17 Jun 2013

AVM : 04 Dec 2019

Air Marshal : 01 Sep 2023

Despite the expected technical challenges of working with a new aircraft fleet, Air Marshal AK Bharti, through strong leadership and innovative thinking, ensured the systems were operational in a short time, as per information available on the Bharat Rakshak website.

He also led efforts to create tactics that brought out the best in the versatile fighter jet.

Under his command, the squadron took part in the Air Force-level exercise Gagan Shakti, playing a key role in demonstrating the concept of an ‘Air Dominance Force’. The squadron was also praised for its performance during Exercise Indradhanush 2006 with the UK’s Royal Air Force and Exercise Garuda 2007 with the French Air Force.

The alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Bharti has been awarded the 'Vayu sena medal' by the President in the year 2008.