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Delhi-NCR turns dark, intense hailstorm in several parts amid IMD warning

Delhi weather: Pictures on social media show big hailstones falling in Ghaziabad and other parts of Delhi-NCR.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 03:51 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A heavy hailstorm has hit parts of Delhi-NCR, with an Orange alert already issued for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Intense hailstorm hits parts of Delhi-NCR(Representational)

Pictures and videos on social media show big hailstones falling in Ghaziabad and other parts of NCR.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast very light to light rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds(40-50kmph) during the afternoon, it turned out to be an intense hailstorm in several parts of the region.

However, with this changing weather, caution is also being urged, as strong winds and thunderstorms can cause damage.

 
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