Delhi-NCR turns dark, intense hailstorm in several parts amid IMD warning

A heavy hailstorm has hit parts of Delhi-NCR, with an Orange alert already issued for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Intense hailstorm hits parts of Delhi-NCR(Representational)

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Pictures and videos on social media show big hailstones falling in Ghaziabad and other parts of NCR.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast very light to light rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds(40-50kmph) during the afternoon, it turned out to be an intense hailstorm in several parts of the region.

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{{^usCountry}} IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, predicting rain and thunderstorms on Thursday evening, while Gurugram and Faridabad are under a yellow alert. The outer parts of the NCR, like Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, are already under a red alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, predicting rain and thunderstorms on Thursday evening, while Gurugram and Faridabad are under a yellow alert. The outer parts of the NCR, like Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, are already under a red alert. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies in the national capital for Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms with rain are likely from Sunday through Tuesday, so residents in the region will have some respite from the heat that has gripped the area for the last few days. Weather forecast for neighbouring areas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies in the national capital for Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms with rain are likely from Sunday through Tuesday, so residents in the region will have some respite from the heat that has gripped the area for the last few days. Weather forecast for neighbouring areas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IMD has predicted thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain across many parts of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. This change will not only provide relief from the heat but will also be considered a sign of the beginning of pre-monsoon activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD has predicted thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain across many parts of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. This change will not only provide relief from the heat but will also be considered a sign of the beginning of pre-monsoon activities. {{/usCountry}}

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However, with this changing weather, caution is also being urged, as strong winds and thunderstorms can cause damage.

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