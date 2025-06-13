Intense rainfall continues to lash multiple Karnataka districts

With intense rain continuing in several parts of Karnataka since Wednesday afternoon, district administrations in Dharwad, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada declared holidays for all educational institutions on Thursday, citing safety concerns. The IMD issued red alerts in these districts anticipating further downpours, with local authorities urging residents to avoid non-essential travel, water bodies, low-lying areas, and coastal stretches. After heavy rainfall, several areas in Hubballi, Karnataka, faced waterlogging on Thursday (PTI)

In Dharwad, deputy commissioner (DC) Divya Prabhu confirmed that all Anganwadis, schools, pre-university, and degree colleges were closed on Thursday. “Most of the streams and lakes are overflowing, and the public has been advised to follow safety precautions,” she said. The weather department has forecast continued heavy rainfall over the next few days. Communities near Benni Halla and Tuppari Halla streams have been placed on alert due to rising water levels since Wednesday evening. The district disaster management teams remain on standby.

In Uttara Kannada, DC Lakshmi Priya K said that the coastal taluks — Karwar, Kumata, Honnavar, Ankola, and Bhatkal — have been receiving uninterrupted rain since the start of June. “All educational institutions in the entire district up to degree level were declared holiday on Thursday for the safety of the students,” she said, adding that missed academic sessions would be compensated by holding classes on general holidays. The district is expected to experience heavy rainfall till at least June 17, with the IMD predicting further downpours till June 20.

In Dakshina Kannada, DC MP Mullai Muhilan warned people against visiting riversides, beaches, or waterfalls. “The fishermen too have been instructed against venturing into water. The tahsildars and other taluk-level officers have been told to remain at headquarters compulsorily and respond rapidly to rain and water-related incidents,” he said. Strict advisories have been issued against visiting flood-prone areas during the high-alert period. The district administration has set up a 24/7 control room for emergencies, reachable through toll-free number 1077 or 0824-2442590.

Rainfall data from the IMD indicated that Dharwad recorded 0.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours before 5pm on Thursday. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recorded 15.3 mm and 22mm respectively during the 24 hours before 8.30am on Thursday. Kumata taluk in Uttara Kannada reported 64mm rainfall by Thursday morning.

Hussiansab Kalasad, a resident of Nekar Nagar, was swept away on Wednesday night in a drain in Hubballi. Despite search efforts being coordinated by Hubballi-Dharwad city corporation commissioner Rudresh Ghali, he remained missing, said Divya Prabhu.