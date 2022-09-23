Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over parts of northwest India: IMD

Parts of northwest India along with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will continue to witness heavy rainfall for the next day 2-3 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD added there will is likely to be a significant reduction in rainfall thereafter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood areas.

A trough (line of low pressure) is running from cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood areas to northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.

A fresh western disturbance as a trough is likely to affect the western Himalayas.

Also Read: Gurugram authorities ask offices to work from home on Friday after heavy rain

The intense and unusual end-of-September rain that Delhi has seen over the past two days is the result of an interaction of two weather systems – a western disturbance and a low-pressure system – 250km southeast of the city. But now a fresh western disturbance is likely to continue this interaction leading to more rain particularly over west Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A fresh WD has formed and is lying over Afghanistan. The remnants of a low-pressure area is lying over northwest MP. It is an intense circulation at the moment. The fresh WD is likely to interact with the system and bring more rain to some parts of NW India. Over Delhi also we are expecting moderate rain on Saturday,” explained RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on Tuesday, four days after the normal date (September 17) for withdrawal from northwest India.

However, its withdrawal from other parts of northwest India remains delayed.

“We will again start monitoring withdrawal of monsoon after September 28 when this interaction stops,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand till September 26; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh till September 25; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on September 23 and 24; East Uttar Pradesh on September 25 and Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand till September 25; Haryana & East Rajasthan on Friday and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till September 25; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Friday; Bihar on Saturday and Sunday and Odisha on September 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till September 25. Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh till September 25; Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 23 and 24.