Inter-agency terror monitor for Jammu and Kashmir

The Centre has constituted a multi-disciplinary terror monitoring group (TMG) to probe and “ensure synergised and concentrated against terror financing”, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a government order issued on Friday.

It will also take action against hardcore sympathisers among government employees, including teachers, who are providing covert or overt support to terror activities. The Union home ministry, however, did not clarify why government employees will be monitored. “Several members of the now banned Jamaat-e-Islami are suspected to be government employees,” a senior J&K government official said, explaining why the order has especially mentioned government employees and school teachers.

A top official from J&K Police will lead the TMG that will comprise members from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigative Agency, the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes, among others. The Enforcement Directorate that enforces the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 is not part of the TMG.

The TMG has been tasked with coordinating efforts to investigate cases related to “terror and terror financing” and ensure speedy investigation. It will also identify organisations and people “who are involved in supporting terrorism in any form” and “investigate networks and channels used to fund terror,” the government order, accessed by HT, said. The group has also been asked to coordinate attempts against “hardcore sympathizers amongst government employees including teachers who are providing covert and overt support to terror activities.”

The Centre has been tightening its grip on associations and groups suspected to be supporting terror directly or indirectly. On February 28, the Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) was banned. Days later, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front was also banned.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 00:02 IST