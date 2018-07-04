After controversy over inter-faith marriage, Lucknow couple to get passport soon

Putting an end to Tanvi Seth’s passport controversy, the regional passport office has cleared the police verification report here on Tuesday. Seth, who accused a passport official of verbally harassing her for marrying a Muslim man, was issued a passport before the police verification.

However, the verification was later conducted by the police in which it was found that Tanvi was not residing at the address which she has mentioned in her passport documents. The passport office looked this adverse report stating the address was of Seth’s in-laws.

“There was no mention of any criminal history of Tanvi Seth which qualifies her for the passport,” regional passport officer Peeyush Verma said. The officer added that a recent government order allows people to apply for passport from anywhere in the country.

Tanvi could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

The issue came under the spotlight when the interfaith couple alleged harassment by a passport official at the Passport Seva Kendra in Lucknow. The accused official was transferred after the issue and Seth was issued a passport. Her husband Anas Siddique’s passport was also renewed.