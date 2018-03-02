Interceptor boat handed over to Coast Guard

A high-speed interceptor boat built by Bharathi Defence and Infrastructure Limited was handed over to the Coast Guard.

The vessel is the sixth of a series of 15 such interceptor boats delivered by BDIL.

Coast Guard principal director DIG HP Singh, DIG Atul Parlikar, BDIL chief operating officer Narendra Kumar, BDIL president and Head Pavithran Alokkan, general manager Mahesh and other senior officials were present on the occasion on Thursday, a Coast Guard release here said.

The vessel is 28 metres long with an aluminium hull,weighs about 60 DWT and is designed for a speed up to 35 knots. It is fitted with a new generation of Arneson Surface Drive propulsion system, propelled by two engines of 1650 kW each, it said.

The interceptor boat, to be based at Kochi, can accommodate 11 crew members and will be used mainly for patrolling.

Deputy commandant Pawan Koyar will be it’s commanding officer, the release said.