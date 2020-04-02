International flights may resume from April 15 on case-by-case basis: Hardeep Puri

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:25 IST

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Thursday that the government would like to ensure that international flights are resumed on a case by case basis after the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was enforced on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, ends on April 15.

All modes of conveyance, including rail traffic, road and air transport, have been suspended after the lockdown came into effect. Initially, international flights were suspended for a week from March 22 but later extended until April 15 coinciding with the lockdown. Domestic flights were suspended from the day the lockdown started on March 25.

“We can think of resuming international flights after the government examines the situation. Both the health and home ministries have to assess that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control in other affected countries before international flights become operational again,” said Pradeep Kharola, secretary, ministry of civil aviation.

The minister said incoming flights to bring back Indian nationals will remain suspended until the lockdown ends on April 15.

“We’re under lockdown till April 15. Any incoming flights to bring back Indian nationals will have to wait until the lockdown is lifted,” Puri said. “We can start considering the resumption of (international) flights on a case by case basis depending on where they are coming from,” he added.

Airlines are open to start advance bookings as per their own discretion and contingency plan, the minister said.

“The ministry is proceeding on the understanding that the lockdown is in place till April 15. There is no directive from the ministry about the contingency planning of airlines. But, as an eternal optimist, I am hoping that on April 15, flights can at least start, if not all, then in a calibrated manner. But that is a decision that we still need to take,” Puri said.

India has also established an aerobridge with China for setting up medical cargo freight services. Rajiv Bansal, chairman and managing director (CMD) of the national carrier, Air India, said flights to Shanghai will operate on April 4 and April 5. “We’ve also got approval to operate flights to Hong Kong,” he added.

India has also signed a contract with Germany, France, Canada, and Ireland to repatriate their citizens on commercial charges, he added.

The government has operated 84 flights to date to carry essential medical supplies and goods. A total of 76 tonnes of cargo has been transported so far, according to the ministry.

Carriers involved in Lifeline Udan operations include Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pawan Hans. Private carriers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Blue Dart are also operating medical cargo flights on a commercial basis.

The Centre has granted special permission to conduct cargo operations using passenger aircraft for ferrying medical equipment and essential goods during the lockdown. Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an order issued on Wednesday said there has been an additional demand for transporting essential cargo services due to the viral outbreak.