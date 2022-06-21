International Yoga Day LIVE: India preps for Yoga Day celebrations

International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started the International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka.

More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity".

To mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The firstc was celebrated on June 21, 2015.