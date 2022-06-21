International Yoga Day LIVE: India preps for Yoga Day celebrations
- International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.
International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started the International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka.
More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.
This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity".
To mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.
It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.
The firstc was celebrated on June 21, 2015.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 06:00 AM
Nepal's iconic Dharahara gets illuminated amid Yoga Day celebrations
White tower, a recently built replica of Dharahara that was built two centuries ago, got illuminated with lights on the eve of International Day of Yoga in Nepal.
The tower, which stands next to the Army Pavilion, was beaming with lights as messages of 'International Day of Yoga 2022' and 'Yoga For Humanity' were rolled out.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:55 AM
ITBP practice yoga at 17,000 feet in snow conditions in Sikkim
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:52 AM
ITBP perform yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River
Assam | 33 Battalion ITBP perform yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:50 AM
ITBP dedicate a song on Int'l Yoga Day; perform Yoga in snow-laden mountains
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:45 AM
India preps for Yoga Day celebrations
Gujarat | A 40 by 40 feet rangoli was made in Gujarat Public School in Vadodara yesterday by Sahaj Rangoli Group, to mark the 8th International Yoga day.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:38 AM
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police practice yoga at the eastern tip of the nation
Arunachal Pradesh | Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice yoga at the eastern tip of the nation, ATS, Lohitpur on International Day of Yoga.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:36 AM
The medium of ensuring the health of body and mind: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes to “all the people and seekers of the state on the 08th International Yoga Day.”
“The medium of ensuring the health of body and mind and the awakening of spiritual consciousness, 'Yoga' has become a 'world fund' today,” he said in a tweet. "
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:34 AM
Union minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extends wishes on Yoga Day
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:23 AM
Yog Guru Ramdev seen performing yoga in Haridwar
Yog Guru Ramdev was seen performing yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Children and many other people also attend the event.
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:18 AM
PM Modi to lead celebrations from Mysuru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the eight International Yoga Day celebrations in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Tuesday in front of the picturesque and regal Mysore Palace premises.
