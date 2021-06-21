Home / India News / International Yoga Day LIVE updates: President Kovind performs yoga in Delhi, ministers follow suit
President Ram Nath Kovind performing yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind performing yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo via ANI)
Live

International Yoga Day LIVE updates: President Kovind performs yoga in Delhi, ministers follow suit

The seventh International Yoga Day event is being celebrated in 190 countries across the globe and the theme for this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:11 AM IST

The seventh International Yoga Day is being celebrated in 190 countries across the globe today i.e. on Monday, June 21, 2021. The theme for this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. Preparations for International Yoga Day usually start 3-4 months prior to June 21 and millions of people are introduced to this practice in the spirit of a mass movement. Owing to the schedule, the event began at 6:30am on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing the nation ten minutes later.

"Today when the entire world is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic, yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," said PM Modi on Monday.

Also Read| International Yoga Day 2021: 10 things that you should know about the day

The event is being televised due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This is the second consecutive year that International Yoga is being celebrated digitally.

After the Prime Minister's address, a live Yoga demonstration was held from 7am to 7.45am by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. Post this, 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus started delivering their messages to the audience.

Also Read| International Yoga Day: All you need to know on its theme, history, significance

An official release of the ministry of AYUSH said that Missions of India abroad had coordinated various activities in the run-up to June 21 in their respective countries.


Follow live updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:11 AM IST

    Bihar: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad performs yoga in Patna

  • JUN 21, 2021 08:35 AM IST

    Relevance of yoga peaked during Covid-19: Union health minister

    "Relevance of Yoga has increased during Covid-19. Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical & mental health. We should make Yoga or other physical activities a part of our daily life. These will help us to increase our immunity against coronavirus," said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on International Day of Yoga 2021.

  • JUN 21, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    International Yoga Day: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha

  • JUN 21, 2021 08:01 AM IST

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari performs yoga in Nagpur

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:43 AM IST

    President Ram Nath Kovind, ministers perform yoga on International Yoga Day

    President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on the International Day of Yoga. Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also performed yoga at the Red Fort, while Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was seen performing yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park.

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:40 AM IST

    Indo-Tibetan border police perform yoga along Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:02 AM IST

    PM Modi highlights M-Yoga app in Yoga Day speech

    Now the world is going to get the power of the M-Yoga App. In this app, many videos of yoga training will be available in different languages of the world based on Common Yoga Protocol: PM

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:56 AM IST

    Doctors have hailed yoga as armour to treat patients: PM Modi

    Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system: PM Modi

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:54 AM IST

    Enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down: PM

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:47 AM IST

    Yoga not just for safeguarding doctors, but also patients: PM Modi

    When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients: PM Modi

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:44 AM IST

    Yoga remains ray of hope in Covid-hit world: PM Modi

    "Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    International Yoga Day: PM Modi begins addressing lead event

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:36 AM IST

    Yoga seen as India's gift to world: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

    Today, yoga is seen as India's gift to the world, Union minister Kiren Rijiju says in International Yoga Day address. Tap here to watch live

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs yoga at his residence

    Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan was seen performing yoga at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    Shortly: PM Modi to address nation on International Yoga Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country on the occasion of International Yoga Day at 6.30 am today. The Prime Minister's address will be followed by a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga from 7am to 7.45am. Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the minister of state for Ayush ministry, will also be addressing the event.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:19 AM IST

    Times Square celebrates International Yoga Day with over 3,000 participants

    The Times square in New York celebrated the International Yoga Day on Sunday with more than 3,000 participants. According to news agency ANI, the Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the event with the theme 'Solstice for Times Square 2021'.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:13 AM IST

    Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar

    Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was seen performing Yoga along with Acharya Balkrishna at the Niramayam Yoggram Village in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking to Gen Bipin Rawat before he took over as Chief of Defence Staff with the mandate of raising theatre commands.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking to Gen Bipin Rawat before he took over as Chief of Defence Staff with the mandate of raising theatre commands.
india news

Indian Army and Navy favour theatre commands, Air Force plays the lone ranger

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:00 AM IST
While the Indian Army and Navy are in favour of military theatre commands, the Indian Air Force has issues over division of its air assets, nomenclature of commands, leadership of theatre commands and dilution of powers of chiefs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The relaxations come as a result of a decline in daily cases and deaths and an increase in recoveries.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
The relaxations come as a result of a decline in daily cases and deaths and an increase in recoveries.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
india news

Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana extend Covid lockdown with relaxations

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The Uttarakhand government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state for another week starting from June 22. However, hotels, restaurants and bars can reopen at 50 per cent seating capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Bengaluru metro services resume from today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:43 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, petrol was selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.22 per litre in Delhi while diesel was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.97 per litre in the national capital. (File Photo / Representational Image)
On Monday, petrol was selling at 97.22 per litre in Delhi while diesel was priced at 87.97 per litre in the national capital. (File Photo / Representational Image)
india news

Petrol, diesel rates unchanged day after fuel prices hit record high

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Fuel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today, a day after they saw a rise by 29 and 28 paise a litre respectively. It was the 27th hike in 48 days that made a litre of petrol costlier by 6.82 and diesel by 7.24 since May 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

International Yoga Day: Yoga takes us from stress to strength, says PM Modi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Referring to the benefits of yoga during the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the globe, the PM said yoga, which addresses physical as well as mental health concerns, has emerged as a beacon of hope at a time when the world is facing the challenges posed by the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aim of the government is to vaccinate all adults in the country against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the end of this year.
The aim of the government is to vaccinate all adults in the country against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the end of this year.
india news

Free Covid-19 vaccination for all adults from today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • All citizens above the age of 18 can avail free vaccination at any government facility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi highlighted that yoga has become a ray of hope in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI Photo)
PM Modi highlighted that yoga has become a ray of hope in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Yoga helps in healing process': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The Prime Minister’s address comes at a time when India is continuing its fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and is staring at a more severe third wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
International Day of Yoga on June 21, Monday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this morning. (File Photo / PTI)
International Day of Yoga on June 21, Monday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this morning. (File Photo / PTI)
india news

M-Yoga app to promote yoga videos in different languages: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The seventh International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today. This is the second consecutive year that the celebrations are being held digitally due to Covid-19. The theme this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
LeT commander Mudasir Pandit was one of the two local terrorists involved in the attack on policemen on June 12. (HT Photo/File/Representative)
LeT commander Mudasir Pandit was one of the two local terrorists involved in the attack on policemen on June 12. (HT Photo/File/Representative)
india news

Top Lashkar commander among 3 killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

By Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:22 AM IST
From the last few days, joint teams of army, J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were conducting joint operations in the vicinity of Sopore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on International Yoga Day 2021 on Monday.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on International Yoga Day 2021 on Monday.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

'Yoga a ray of hope amid Covid-19': PM Modi in International Yoga Day address

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hndustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:04 AM IST
International Day of Yoga 2021: The Prime Minister further said that even the medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment, and yoga can help in it. He also announced the launch of M-Yoga app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

Breaking news: Free Covid-19 vaccination drive in India begins today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Breaking News Updates June 21, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
President Ram Nath Kovind performing yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo via ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind performing yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo via ANI)
india news

LIVE: President Kovind performs yoga in Delhi, ministers follow suit

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The seventh International Yoga Day event is being celebrated in 190 countries across the globe and the theme for this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.
READ FULL STORY
People participate in Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga, an annual all-day outdoor yoga event in New York's Times Square, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
People participate in Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga, an annual all-day outdoor yoga event in New York's Times Square, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
india news

International Yoga Day: All you need to know on its theme, history, significance

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:10 AM IST
International Day of Yoga 2021, to be observed today, i.e. Monday (June 21), carries the theme "Yoga for well-being", much relevant for our times in a society still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Summer Solstice is also referred to as Midsummer, First Day of Summer, June solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) and the longest day of the year.(Representative Photo)
Summer Solstice is also referred to as Midsummer, First Day of Summer, June solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) and the longest day of the year.(Representative Photo)
india news

Summer Solstice 2021, longest day of year, coincides with International Yoga Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Summer Solstice 2021: On the occasion, Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he hopes the rising sun would lead to disease-free earth. Last year, the day witnessed an annular solar eclipse, which was visible in many parts of the world including India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The theme for this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’.(Reuters file photo)
The theme for this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’.(Reuters file photo)
india news

International Yoga Day 2021: When and where to watch the live event

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the lead event at 6.30 am. However, due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event will be virtual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.