International Yoga Day LIVE updates: President Kovind performs yoga in Delhi, ministers follow suit

The seventh International Yoga Day is being celebrated in 190 countries across the globe today i.e. on Monday, June 21, 2021. The theme for this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. Preparations for International Yoga Day usually start 3-4 months prior to June 21 and millions of people are introduced to this practice in the spirit of a mass movement. Owing to the schedule, the event began at 6:30am on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing the nation ten minutes later.

"Today when the entire world is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic, yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," said PM Modi on Monday.

The event is being televised due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This is the second consecutive year that International Yoga is being celebrated digitally.

After the Prime Minister's address, a live Yoga demonstration was held from 7am to 7.45am by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. Post this, 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus started delivering their messages to the audience.

An official release of the ministry of AYUSH said that Missions of India abroad had coordinated various activities in the run-up to June 21 in their respective countries.





