International Yoga Day LIVE updates: President Kovind performs yoga in Delhi, ministers follow suit
The seventh International Yoga Day is being celebrated in 190 countries across the globe today i.e. on Monday, June 21, 2021. The theme for this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. Preparations for International Yoga Day usually start 3-4 months prior to June 21 and millions of people are introduced to this practice in the spirit of a mass movement. Owing to the schedule, the event began at 6:30am on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing the nation ten minutes later.
"Today when the entire world is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic, yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," said PM Modi on Monday.
The event is being televised due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This is the second consecutive year that International Yoga is being celebrated digitally.
After the Prime Minister's address, a live Yoga demonstration was held from 7am to 7.45am by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. Post this, 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus started delivering their messages to the audience.
An official release of the ministry of AYUSH said that Missions of India abroad had coordinated various activities in the run-up to June 21 in their respective countries.
Follow live updates here:
JUN 21, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Bihar: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad performs yoga in Patna
JUN 21, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Relevance of yoga peaked during Covid-19: Union health minister
"Relevance of Yoga has increased during Covid-19. Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical & mental health. We should make Yoga or other physical activities a part of our daily life. These will help us to increase our immunity against coronavirus," said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on International Day of Yoga 2021.
JUN 21, 2021 08:13 AM IST
International Yoga Day: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha
JUN 21, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari performs yoga in Nagpur
JUN 21, 2021 07:43 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, ministers perform yoga on International Yoga Day
President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on the International Day of Yoga. Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also performed yoga at the Red Fort, while Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was seen performing yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park.
JUN 21, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan border police perform yoga along Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh
JUN 21, 2021 07:02 AM IST
PM Modi highlights M-Yoga app in Yoga Day speech
Now the world is going to get the power of the M-Yoga App. In this app, many videos of yoga training will be available in different languages of the world based on Common Yoga Protocol: PM
JUN 21, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Doctors have hailed yoga as armour to treat patients: PM Modi
Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system: PM Modi
JUN 21, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down: PM
JUN 21, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Yoga not just for safeguarding doctors, but also patients: PM Modi
When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients: PM Modi
JUN 21, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Yoga remains ray of hope in Covid-hit world: PM Modi
"Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
JUN 21, 2021 06:42 AM IST
International Yoga Day: PM Modi begins addressing lead event
JUN 21, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Yoga seen as India's gift to world: Union minister Kiren Rijiju
Today, yoga is seen as India's gift to the world, Union minister Kiren Rijiju says in International Yoga Day address. Tap here to watch live
JUN 21, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs yoga at his residence
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan was seen performing yoga at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
JUN 21, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Shortly: PM Modi to address nation on International Yoga Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country on the occasion of International Yoga Day at 6.30 am today. The Prime Minister's address will be followed by a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga from 7am to 7.45am. Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the minister of state for Ayush ministry, will also be addressing the event.
JUN 21, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Times Square celebrates International Yoga Day with over 3,000 participants
The Times square in New York celebrated the International Yoga Day on Sunday with more than 3,000 participants. According to news agency ANI, the Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the event with the theme 'Solstice for Times Square 2021'.
JUN 21, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was seen performing Yoga along with Acharya Balkrishna at the Niramayam Yoggram Village in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday morning.
