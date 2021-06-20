Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / International Yoga Day: Will address Yoga Day programme tomorrow, PM Modi tweets
india news

International Yoga Day: Will address Yoga Day programme tomorrow, PM Modi tweets

International Yoga Day: The theme of this year's Yoga Day is Yoga for wellness, which focuses on practising Yoga for both physical and mental well being.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 06:11 PM IST
International Yoga Day: PM Modi will address the Yoga Day programme on Monday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 7th Yoga Day programme on the occasion of the International Yoga Day on June 21 at around 6.30am, he tweeted. The theme of this year's Yoga Day is Yoga for wellness, which focuses on practising Yoga for both physical and mental well being.

"Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," PM Modi tweeted. The event will be live telecast on all Doordarshan channels.

The main event of the day will be a televised programme as there are restrictions on congregations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will also include an address by the minister of state for Ayush, Kiren Rijiju, and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

In a statement issued by the Ayush ministry, throughout the tough times of the pandemic, the ministry took up several digital initiatives to make the practice of Yoga accessible to maximum people. The Missions of India abroad are coordinating various activities in the run-up to the day in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally, the ministry said.

The culture minister will celebrate the day through events at 75 cultural places in the country. Four cities in Maharashtra have been selected for this campaign which are - Aga Khan Palace, Pune, Kanheri Caves, Mumbai, Ellora Caves, Aurangabad, and Old High Court Building, Nagpur.

The United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 after PM Modi took the initiative, the Ayush ministry said. Since 2015, the day has evolved into a mass movement for health, around the world, the ministry added.

