International Youth Day: Why is it celebrated?

August 12 of every year is celebrated as the International Youth Day to raise awareness about the cultural and legal issues surrounding the youth. The day was designated as International Youth Day by the United Nations in the year 1999 after the General Assembly endorsed the recommendation by the 'World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth.' Subsequently, it is being celebrated every year to highlight the importance of youth people as the driving force of change in the world.

To observe the day, various activities like concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings are organised by schools and other educational institutions to engage the youth and in order to bring their voices, actions, and initiatives to the mainstream.

International Youth Day 2021 theme

The day is marked with a theme every year as per its relevance to the times. This year's theme is "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health." It was chosen by the United Nations after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.

The UN will commemorate the day virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the world body and the major group for children and youth. "Through youth education, engagement, innovation, and entrepreneurial solutions, this year’s International Youth Day aims to provide a platform for young people to continue the momentum from the EYF in the lead up to the high-level Food Systems Summit," the world body said on its website.

An online webinar is also being organised to explore the role that youth play to achieve more equitable and sustainable food systems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON