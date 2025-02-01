Interview | ‘Satisfied, expect more’: Sanjay Jha on budget allocations for Bihar

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a bunch of schemes for poll-bound Bihar. The announcement was perceived as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s overture towards the state, where it runs a coalition government with its key ally, the Janata Dal United (JDU). JDU working president Sanjay Jha. (File Photo)

The minister’s announcement of green field airports, support for the Western Kosi Canal project and the setting up of a Makhana Board (fox nuts) were welcomed by the JDU. In an interview to HT, party’s working president Sanjay Jha spoke about the allocation and why Bihar needs more aid.

Edited excerpts:

Q. Are you satisfied with the announcements?

A. Yes, we are, although there is always an expectation of more. Our party has consistently demanded special status for Bihar. Our leader (chief minister) Nitish Kumar has done a lot for the state, but because of neglect by the previous central governments, there are many parameters where we lag. The CM has been pushing for more funds and special status to help Bihar catch up with the national average.

Q. The Opposition, particularly the Congress, says the announcements are in view of the state polls later this year.

A. Why is the Congress unhappy with Bihar’s allocation. In the 10 years that they were in power they were never fair...they did not do what needed to be done. If they are so unhappy, then the Congress and its allies should not contest polls in Bihar and not come to people asking for their votes.

Q. You had several rounds of meetings with the finance minister, what was on your wish list?

A. A lot of our demands have been met. She visited the state and went to Dharbanga and Madhubani. We gave her an overview of what needs to be done, and she is acquainted with the issues on the ground. The establishment of a Makhana Board will unlock new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs and drive economic growth.

The national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management, will also be a boost for the food processing sector and enhance farmers’ income through value addition. All these are steps towards economic empowerment and regional growth.