Int’l support helps 12 Maratha forts scoop Unesco World Heritage label

India achieved a key cultural and diplomatic victory on Friday as twelve historic Maratha forts were inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List, overcoming strong opposition from the advisory body that had recommended deferring the nomination. Pratapgad, one of the 12 forts, selected for the Unesco tag. (HT Photo)

The “Maratha Military Landscapes of India” became the country’s 44th World Heritage Site following intense debate at the World Heritage Committee session in Paris, where more than a dozen member states rallied behind India’s bid, rejecting advice from ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites).

The inscription recognises a strategic defence network developed between the 17th and 19th centuries across present-day Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The inscribed forts—Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu—showcase the Marathas’ sophisticated military planning across diverse terrains from coastal islands to hilltops.

ICOMOS had strongly recommended deferring the nomination, arguing that twelve “anchor forts” were insufficient to represent the vast Maratha defence system. The advisory body also questioned whether the nomination met criteria for the “cultural landscape” category and raised concerns about protection levels for smaller forts in buffer zones.

As HT reported on Wednesday, ICOMOS advocated for a substantial reconfiguration, potentially in two phases, to better represent the full defensive network.

The Indian delegation, led by ambassador Vishal V Sharma, mounted a successful diplomatic response. Mexico initiated support, arguing: “We think that the state party’s response by way of providing extra information has provided the relevance of this property fully.”

Greece then proposed the critical amendment for inscription, declaring: “Based on a thorough assessment, including the identification of factual inaccuracies... Greece has proposed an amendment for the inscription.”

Greece emphasised that the forts met criterion (iv) for exceptional military architecture and criterion (vi) for their association with the Maratha philosophy of ‘Swarajya’ (self-rule), which later influenced India’s independence movement.

Support quickly expanded, with Ukraine, Lebanon, Kenya, Kazakhstan, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Vietnam, Italy, Zambia, Republic of Korea, Qatar, and Jamaica backing the bid. Lebanon questioned ICOMOS’s consistency, stating: “Given the fact that the property OUV is not debatable, one cannot understand ICOMOS recommendation to defer the nomination.” OUV was a reference to Outstanding Universal Value — a key indicator and requirement for the World Heritage tag.

Kazakhstan commended the “mature and flexible heritage strategy” embodied by the phased approach.

When Belgium sought clarification on criterion (vi), Greece responded: “The 12 fort components are tangible expressions of enduring ideas of self-rule... These forts are central to intergenerational identity transmission... the ideology of Swarajya profoundly shaped the evolution of Indian political consciousness.”

Ambassador Sharma called it “a historic day, not only for India, but especially for the Marathi people all over the world.” He said: “The Maratha Military Landscapes represent a unique fusion of military innovation, ecological adaptation and architectural excellence shaped by the rugged landscapes of the Sayadris and the indomitable spirit of the Maratha polity.”

Sharma dedicated the inscription to the legacy of the empire’s founder, saying: “We dedicate this inscription to the wisdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy lives on through these Military Landscapes and the work of the Marathas for the well-being of the people.”

The Committee emphasised that conservation must remain paramount and required India to submit a maintenance report by December next year.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision on X as a “historic, pride-filled, glorious moment” and a “heartfelt tribute” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to official Unesco documents, India has also decided on its nomination for next year — Sarnath in Varanasi, a proposal that has been gathering dust since 1998