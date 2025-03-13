‘Intolerance, not solution’: Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams arrest of two women journalists in Telangana

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday questioned the arrest of two journalists in Telangana, saying it was not a solution but a sign of “intolerance.” Kapil Sibal questions the arrest of two journalists in Telangana, calling it a sign of "intolerance."(ANI FILE )

“Telangana Arrests two journalists for criticising CM for spreading falsehood inciting divisions to disturb law and order Really? Arrest is not the solution. It is the result of a contagious disease called : Intolerance!” Sibal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hyderabad Police's cyber crime division on Wednesday arrested two Telangana journalists, Pogadadanda Revathi, managing director of Pulse News, and reporter Thanvi Yadav, for allegedly posting and amplifying abusive content against chief minister Revanth Reddy.

A third person, identified as the user of the X account ‘NippuKodi,’ has also been detained.

The arrests were made following a complaint from the Congress' state social media chief. The accused face charges ranging from publishing obscene content and criminal conspiracy to inciting hatred and disturbing public peace.

The complaint pertains to a video posted on an X account, where a Pulse News reporter interviews a person who allegedly makes “derogatory” and “abusive” comments about the chief minister.

It was claimed that the video amounted to a “highly provocative” post with the potential to incite violence and was a “deliberate attempt by Pulse TV to defame and spread propaganda.”

The arrests have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which governed Telangana before the Congress' 2023 victory.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, questioning if this was his idea of a “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.” He accused the Congress of silencing journalists for amplifying public opinion and reminded Gandhi that the Constitution upholds freedom of speech.

“Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” ? @RahulGandhi Ji?Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech Mr. Gandhi,” KT Rama Rao wrote on X.