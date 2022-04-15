Home / India News / Intoxicated tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput slits 3-year-old son’s throat, arrested
Intoxicated tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput slits 3-year-old son’s throat, arrested

On Thursday morning, a delirious Muduli went around the village telling people how she killed her son. People then flocked to her house to find her youngest son’s body in a pool of blood with the throat slit.
A tribal woman in Odisha's Koraput district has been arrested after she slit the throat of her youngest child in an intoxicated state.
A tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput district has been arrested after she slit the throat of her youngest child in an intoxicated state. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

A tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput district has been arrested after she slit the throat of her youngest child, a 3-year-old son, in an intoxicated state.

Police officials in Koraput said, Phulamati Muduli of Lukumari village under Dasmantpur block had a racuous celebration of the Chaiti festival with her husband Ganga and neighbours on Wednesday night with heavy drinking and feasts.

“After several rounds of drinking, she came home with her husband. But an hour later, she picked up a knife and slit the throat of her 3-year-old son Siddhu Muduli. Her husband was in deep sleep and did not know anything about it,” said Koraput sadar police inspector Kiranbala Samal.

On Thursday morning, a delirious Muduli went around the village telling people how she killed her son. People then flocked to her house to find her youngest son’s body in a pool of blood with the throat slit. The woman came to her senses in the afternoon and she started repenting her crime and was arrested, police said.

“Prima facie we surmise, she committed the murder under the effect of liquor. Villagers said she used to lose control of herself whenever she got drunk,” said the inspector.

The woman has three other children including two sons and a daughter.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
