New Delhi, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has emphasised that the strategically-critical Indian Ocean Region is witnessing a "confluence of influence", and collective management and stability is the need of the hour. IOR witnessing confluence of influence, collective management, stability need of hour: CNS

In his address at the 12th Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference in Colombo, Admiral Tripathi outlined the Navy's vision for the IOR, emphasising collaboration, cooperation and coordination across the region, an official said on Thursday.

The Chief of the Naval Staff was on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from September 22 to 25.

"Speaking about the strategically critical IOR with its abundant resources, thriving trade, diverse littorals, complex geography, multiple choke points and rising numbers of natural disasters, CNS highlighted that the region is witnessing a confluence of influence, and collective management and stability was the need of the hour," the Navy said in a post on X.

The CNS also highlighted the need for interoperable systems and inclusive maritime domain awareness to improve early warning and coordinated response.

"Outlining India's maritime outlook anchored in collaboration, inclusiveness, ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam World is One Family, and Hon'ble @PMOIndia's vision of MAHASAGAR, #CNS highlighted Indian Navy's effort towards partnering with regional navies for capacity building and collective security. #MAHASAGAR," thy Navy said.

The practical measures for furthering collective collaboration elaborated by the CNS during his address included deployment of interoperable communication and information-sharing nodes like the "Indian Navy's NISHAR-MITRA, frameworks to protect seabed cables and pipelines, and cooperative resilience for maritime infrastructure".

Admiral Tripathi also called for scaled HADR readiness, climate-integrated planning and collaboration with initiatives such as the CDRI to boost coastal resilience.

He reiterated the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to work with like-minded partners on "trust, transparency and respect to keep the IOR safe, secure, resilient and inclusive where trade thrives, ecosystems flourish and communities prosper".

