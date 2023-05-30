‘Biryani wins trophy’, says Swiggy as 12 million orders placed during IPL 2023

As the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was pushed into the reserve day, a first for the 16-season-old tournament, Swiggy announced that biryani emerged as a hot favourite amid the cricket frenzy. The food delivery app, in a tweet Monday, revealed that a whopping 12 million orders for the dish were placed on its app at 212 biryanis per minute.

Biryani was the most-ordered dish in 2022 for the seventh year in a row, according to Swiggy. (representative)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company announced, “biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute).”

During the 2020 IPL, Swiggy said that it saw a 30 per cent spike in orders with chicken biryani, butter naan and masala dosa being the top three preferred dishes. The company also shared that IPL special menus, especially combos, were a hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On 2023 New Year’s eve, Swiggy delivered nearly 3.50 lakh biryani orders while over 2.5 lakh pizza orders were placed, news agency PTI reported.

According to a Twitter poll by the food-tech giant,76.2 percent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi at 14 percent and Kolkata at 9.8 percent. Bawarchi, one of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New Year's Eve, and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand, the report added.

Biryani was the crowd favourite in the year 2022, too, becoming the most-ordered dish for the seventh year in a row, with 2.28 orders placed every second, said Swiggy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail