IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred days after Y Puran Kumar's death

Under pressure, the Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence. IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, left behind a ‘final note’ naming Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and 10 other officers, accusing them of harassment and caste bias. (File photo)

Bijarniya, along with Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, has been named in a 'final note' left behind by the deceased. The IPS officer has accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has also been invoked in the FIR, which names several other IPS officers. The family of the deceased has demanded the immediate arrest of the DGP and Rohtak SP.

Puran Kumar’s suicide is said to have stemmed from the FIR filed against cop Sushil Kumar, who was deployed with the IPS officer and arrested for allegedly demanding illegal gratification from a liquor contractor. The transfer of Bijarniya appears to be a move to pacify public anger.

Superintendent of police, Narcotics Bureau, Surinder Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, replacing Bijarniya.