IPS was rebuking officers for not saluting him, turns out he was a fraud

A 38-year-old man was reportedly arrested in Lucknow for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and threatening members of the force, officials said on Tuesday. Shukla was booked at Mahanagar Police Station and arrested, the police said. (File/Representational Photo)

The accused, identified as Mithilesh Shukla, was arrested by the Mahanagar police for allegedly impersonating a public servant and obstructing government work, police said, news agency PTI reported.

Police said they received a call on the night of June 13 regarding a row at a tea shop near Gol Market crossing over payment. When a police team reached the spot, Shukla was allegedly seen arguing with the shopkeeper.

When the police officials asked him about his antecedents, he said he was an “IAS officer from Noida” and reprimanded the officers for not wearing their caps and not saluting them, police said, according to PTI.

He allegedly left the place when he was asked to show his identification card. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

What got him caught was another complaint that the police received on June 15 about the same person creating a commotion at a tea stall, following which he was brought to a police station for questioning.

During the interrogation, Shukla admitted that he is not an IAS officer but works as an account executive at a company in Sector 18, Noida, PTI reported citing officials.

He was booked at Mahanagar Police Station and arrested, the police said.

Man booked for impersonating as a Brigadier In a similar incident, a 21-year-old man was detained in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur by Army personnel for impersonating as a Brigadier.

The accused, identified as Aryan Verma, who was detained after a sting operation, was under the army radar for nearly two months after they received inputs about him being frequently seen wearing the ceremonial dress of a Brigadier and projecting himself as a high-ranking officer.

Verma had a carefully detailed plan to complete the impersonation as he hired two bouncers and went around introducing them as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, HT reported earlier. He reportedly claimed to have been provided with special security cover and projected the image of a high-profile military officer.