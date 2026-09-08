'Long-standing, historic': Iran hails India ties days after PM Modi-Pezeshkian meet

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Tehran has referred to its ties with New Delhi as "long-standing" and "historic."

At a press briefing, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that during the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including the Chabahar Port. (AFP)

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At a press briefing, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that during the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including the Chabahar Port.

"Our relationship with India is a long-standing, historic and civilizational relationship, and we attach great importance to our ties with India. India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," said Baghai.

"Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries," he said, adding that Iran's relationship with India continues to develop.

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Modi meets Pezeshkian at SCO, US takes notice

{{^usCountry}} During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Kyrgyz Republic, PM Modi met with several leaders, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Kyrgyz Republic, PM Modi met with several leaders, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, the prime minister's office stated that India "reiterated our commitment to strengthening the long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors."

In a post on X, PM Modi added that the two leaders also discussed the situation in the region and India's support for efforts to secure lasting peace amid the conflict with the United States and Israel.

Amid its conflict with Tehran, Washington also took notice of the meeting, with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying he does not believe that India would strike a trade deal with Iran.

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“Well, I don’t think there’s a trade deal between India and Iran. Obviously, there are – countries all develop their own foreign policy, and many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime. I think what ultimately happens, though, is – and the President [Donald Trump] has been very clear – is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions,” Rubio said in an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show.