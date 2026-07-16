IRCTC launches beta website: No captcha, faster checkout and more; what's new for train bookings

A new beta version of the IRCTC website has been launched by the Railways Ministry to make the booking of train tickets simple and user friendly.

The website, according to officials, became accessible for users since 9 pm on Wednesday (July 15). (ANI)

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had last month announced that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch a new and improved website by July 15, following complaints from students who said they were facing difficulties and delays while booking their tickets.

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The website, according to officials, became accessible for users since 9 pm on Wednesday (July 15). This was for users to “experience the new look and feel of the website and provide feedback on its features”, the union ministry of railways said in a press release. The new website can be accessed at the link https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/ , with the link to the beta version also provided on the existing website on the homepage.

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What are the new features in the beta website?

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{{^usCountry}} According to a statement released by the union ministry of railways, the IRCTC has made four major improvements in the beta version. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a statement released by the union ministry of railways, the IRCTC has made four major improvements in the beta version. {{/usCountry}}

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• No captcha, ‘distracting elements’: The new website will not “unnecessary captchas”, and other such distracting elements. “No unnecessary captchas. No unnecessary pop-ups. No flashing graphics. No distracting elements,” a press release by the ministry said.

• Seat availability: The availability of seats will be visible across all classes for the users to provide an easier way of checking for train tickets.

• Faster checkout: The new app reduces the number of steps a user has to go through to make a train ticket booking, therefore providing faster checkout for passengers.

• ⁠⁠Easier repeat booking: The passenger details will be saved once a user makes a booking, therefore making it easier for them to repeat their bookings.

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The ministry has said that “very soon”, the IRCTC website will be integrated with the upcoming new Passenger Reservation Engine.

How was the beta version created? User feedback to be included in later improvements

The new improvements to the website were suggested by the students of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) during their interaction with union railways minister Vaishnaw. The students were made a part of the website design process, wherein they provided suggestions and feedback “on improving the look and feel of the website”, the ministry statement said.

The new website, the ministry said, was now being launched for trial after the feedback provided by the students. The ministry said that the beta version of the IRCTC website also facilitates user feedback, adding that the suggestions will be incorporated “in future releases to enhance customer satisfaction.”

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Given that the Passenger Reservation Engine is also being revamped simultaneously, the ministry said the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few weeks, in integrated with it. The Passenger Reservation Engine powers various train booking apps. The ministry said the revamping and upgradation process required extensive work, given that the system had to remain operational throughout.

“We request our users to provide valuable suggestions and feedback on the new design, which will help us further improve the IRCTC website,” the ministry stated.