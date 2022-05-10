IRCTC revises online ticket booking process. Read here

In an important update for those who book their train tickets online, through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app, the IRCTC has revised its online ticketing process. From now on, it will be mandatory for users to get their phone numbers and email IDs verified before booking tickets. Without verification, booking will not be allowed.

Also Read | IRCTC's low-cost 'religious tour package' from Lucknow to Nepal starts in June

According to IRCTC, this fresh rule is applicable to those who have not done online booking since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan.

How to verify mobile numbers, e-mail IDs to reserve tickets via IRCTC:

(1.) Visit the IRCTC website or app and then navigate to the verification window.

(2.) Here, enter your registered mobile number and e-mail address.

(3.) On the right, you will see an option for verification, and on the left, an edit button. If you want to change both, or either, tap on the editing option. If not, go for verification.

Also Read | IRCTC to run AC train for ‘Dakshin Bharat Darshan’

(4.) On you registered number, you will receive a one-time password (OTP). Enter the OTP for verification.

(5.) The process to complete verification for the e-mail ID is similar. Only, you will get the OPT or code on your mail.

How to do online reservation after verification

(1.) Go to IRCTC portal or app and log in using your credentials.

(2.) Enter source station, destination, date of journey, and class of coach.

(3.) From a list of train that appears, select one that is most convenient to you and click on ‘Book Now.’

(4.) Enter details such as passengers name, age, gender, berth preference, choice of food/no food etc.

(5.) Click on ‘Make Payment,’ choose the mode of payment and complete the transaction.

(6.) You will get booking confirmation and journey details on the registered mobile number and e-mail address.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON