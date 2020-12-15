e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Iron man of India’: Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

‘Iron man of India’: Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Patel was a leader of the Congress party, a lawyer by profession and as the first home minister and deputy prime minister of India, he is credited largely with the unification of the princely states in India after independence from the British.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.(HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president Venkaiah Naidu and many leaders across India paid their tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, remembered as the ‘iron man of India,’ on Tuesday on his death anniversary. Patel was a leader of the Congress party, a lawyer by profession and as the first home minister and deputy prime minister of India, he is credited largely with the unification of the princely states in India after independence from the British.

Here’s a look at his life and how India remembers him:

• Born in Nadiad, Gujarat on October 31, 1875, Patel finished his schooling in his native city in the year 1897, following which he decided to pursue a course in Law.

• He achieved significant success as a defence lawyer and his interest grew in the field and in 1910, he sailed for Britain to continue his studies as a Barrister.

• Upon completion of his studies in Britain, Patel returned to Indian in 1913 and continued practising law in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he got initiated into the then political system in 1917, as the sanitation commissioner.

• Patel was a prominent presence in all the protests and satyagrahas against the British, during which his association with Mahatma Gandhi began to grow. In his entire political career, Patel accepted the leadership and ways of Gandhi during the independence struggle.

• Patel spearheaded many protests during peak Swarajya or the self-rule movement. He also presided over the 46th session of Congress in 1931.

• Post Independence, Patel was handed the home ministry and also became the first deputy PM of India. His efforts in strengthening the Union by integrating multiple tiny and large princely states earned him the title ‘Iron man of India’ and for which he is remembered till date.

• He also contributed largely to restoring peace and order in regions that were ravaged by communal violence and mass migrations during the India Pakistan partition.

• His birthday on October 31 is celebrated as National Unity day or Ekta Diwas to honour his contributions in unifying India.

• To mark his significance during the independence struggle and his contributions to independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.

tags
top news
PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In