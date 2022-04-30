'Is BJP in Gujarat so scared of AAP?': Kejriwal's tweet with an election hint

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dropped a tweet asking whether the BJP is going to dissolve the Gujarat assembly next week and start preparing for the election. "So afraid of AAP?" Kejriwal, basking in the glory of his party's recent Punjab victory, tweeted.

Early this month, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that its internal survey found that the party could win around 58 seats in Gujarat Assembly polls. The survey said AAP is likely to get votes from rural voters and from the lower and middle-class segments in the urban areas. "As per our internal survey, as on today we will win 58 seats. People of rural Gujarat are voting for us. The lower and middle class in urban areas want a change and will be voting for us," Dr Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab who is also believed to be the mastermind behind AAP's Punjab victory, said earlier.

Kejriwal's surprising tweet at a time when the AAP government is under fire over the clashes in Patiala comes just a day before his scheduled rally in Bharuch on May 1 where he will address ‘Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan’ jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava.

AAP bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election, which has kindled its hope in Gujarat.

