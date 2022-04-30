Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Is BJP in Gujarat so scared of AAP?': Kejriwal's tweet with an election hint
india news

'Is BJP in Gujarat so scared of AAP?': Kejriwal's tweet with an election hint

AAP's internal survey has claimed the party could win around 58 seats in the Gujarat assembly polls, which was likely to be held in December this year.
Kejriwal on Saturday dropped a tweet on the Gujarat assembly election on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 06:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dropped a tweet asking whether the BJP is going to dissolve the Gujarat assembly next week and start preparing for the election. "So afraid of AAP?" Kejriwal, basking in the glory of his party's recent Punjab victory, tweeted.

 

Early this month, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that its internal survey found that the party could win around 58 seats in Gujarat Assembly polls. The survey said AAP is likely to get votes from rural voters and from the lower and middle-class segments in the urban areas. "As per our internal survey, as on today we will win 58 seats. People of rural Gujarat are voting for us. The lower and middle class in urban areas want a change and will be voting for us," Dr Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab who is also believed to be the mastermind behind AAP's Punjab victory, said earlier.

RELATED STORIES

Kejriwal's surprising tweet at a time when the AAP government is under fire over the clashes in Patiala comes just a day before his scheduled rally in Bharuch on May 1 where he will address ‘Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan’ jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava.

AAP bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election, which has kindled its hope in Gujarat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gujarat arvind kejriwal arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP