Is new Covid-19 surge an alarm for 4th wave? Top health expert answers

India’s daily Covid-19 infection rate has almost doubled in a week, bringing back fears of a possible new and fourth wave of the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded over 7,000 cases, a rise of nearly 40 per cent in comparison to the previous day's tally. Amid concerns and authorities bringing back mask mandates, a top health expert, however, has said India is unlikely to witness the fourth wave unless a new Covid-19 variant surfaces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"India is unlikely to witness the fourth wave unless and until a new Covid-19 variant is reported that has different characteristics from the previous variants," news agency ANI quoted director of internal medicine Max Healthcare Dr Rommel Tickoo as saying.

The doctor said a return to normalcy could be driving the surge. He said cases could be rising as more people are travelling, going for holidays, vacations and things are almost getting back to normal. "So, this surge is expected in quite a few states."

The expert added that India is unlikely to witness a major surge as the pandemic is nearing the endemic stage in the country. "We have almost reached the stage of endemicity in India due to which there will be no major surge in India," said Dr Tickoo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, emphasised the importance of following Covid till cases are rising. "As long as the disease is mild and no complications are reported, like in the case of pneumonia earlier, we should not be worried. But, as I said earlier, this viral disease will stay here for some more time. We need to be extremely careful and take all precautions like to follow government guidelines and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," added Dr Tickoo.

On Thursday, India reported 7,240 fresh Covid cases, the biggest single-day surge in more than three months. A day ago, the country had logged 5,233 infections. Infections have been rising sharply in states like Maharashtra and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has written to all states/Union territories regarding an upsurge in the Covid cases over the past two weeks. They have been advised not to lower their guard and continue working towards building on the progress made thus far to bring the pandemic situation under control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}