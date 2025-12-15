Is Spotify down? Music app shares update as users report outage

Spotify was reportedly down for thousands of users across the globe after a brief outage on Monday. According to Downdetector.com, the outage tracking platform, Spotify outage peaked in India at around 8:04pm on Monday, December 15, with 1,185 people reporting problem with the music streaming app Spotify. File photo of Spotify logo. several Spotify subscribers took to social media saying the app wasn't working for them. (REUTERS)

Also read: NIA names 6 accused, including Pak handler, in Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet

The music streaming app Spotify was later back up for most users after it suffered the global outage that affected tens of thousands of people, Reuters reported, citing Downdetector.com.

Spotify earlier said on that they are aware of the outage and are working on it. They are yet to share an update if the outage is over.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) December 15, 2025

Several Spotify users took to social media saying they were facing problem with the music streaming app with users on Reddit and X saying they faced problems with Spotify, difficulty accessing its homepage and playback issues with song queues.

Also read: Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria shot at minutes before key match in Mohali

Global outage of Spotify

According to Reuters, there were more than 31,200 reports of issues in the U.S. as of 09:33 a.m. ET. Outages were reported in Canada also, with nearly 4,000 reports at 9:34 a.m. ET; UK had more than 10,300 app issues as of 9:33 a.m. ET, Reuters added, citing data from Downdetector.com.

Just last week, microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced an outage in the US where more than 7,300 users reported that posts on X were not loading.

In the last few months, two major tech outages hit globally. In November, web-infrastructure firm Cloudfare was hit by a global outage, leaving major internet platforms, including X, inaccessible globally. In October, Amazon's cloud services unit AWS malfunctioned after a major outage.