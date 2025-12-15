Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria shot at minutes before key match in Mohali

A kabaddi player was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire during a kabaddi match in Mohali on Monday, triggering panic at a venue packed with spectators. The injured player, Rana Balachauria, was also one of the organisers of the event. Rana Balachauria was shot in the head and face before the Kabaddi match.(Instagram/@ranabalachaur777)

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm at a ground in Sector 82, where a kabaddi tournament was underway.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the match was in progress when gunshots rang out, sending players and spectators scrambling for cover. The sound of the firing was also captured in the live recording of the match.

Balachauria sustained gunshot injuries to the head and face and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors said his condition was critical.

Eyewitnesses said a group of men arrived at the venue in a Bolero vehicle and opened fire as the teams were entering the field.

Initially, many in the crowd mistook the sound for firecrackers, but chaos ensued when it became clear that live rounds had been fired.

Deputy Superintendent of Police HS Bal was the chief guest at the event, and the shooting took place shortly after he had left the venue.

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh, who was on his way to attend the tournament, reportedly turned back after being informed about the incident.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the firing. Police teams reached the spot soon after and launched a search operation to trace the assailants.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attack.