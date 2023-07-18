Is there a method to the tomato price madness?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRoshan Kishore
Jul 18, 2023 12:25 AM IST

A look at what rising tomato prices tell us about the volatility of the vegetable market in India

Tomato prices are at an all-time high in the country. They have reached this peak in a matter of less than a week. To be sure, there is nothing new in volatility of vegetable prices in India and the ongoing spike in tomato prices does not provide adequate evidence to reach conclusions about seasonality in the price of the vegetable (yes, we are aware that the tomato is, technically, a fruit). What it does tell us is that India’s perishable supply chains are extremely fragile because of (a cost consideration driven) low use of processed ingredients and growing seasonal shocks. Here are five charts which explain this argument in detail.

Tomato prices are at a record high across India. (FILE PHOTO)
