‘Is there bomb in my bag?' asks Air India passenger to officer; arrested

A flyer was arrested at Cochin International Airport Sunday morning for making an “alarming comment” while going through security checks. Flyer arrested at Cochin airport for 'bomb' comment during security check(Representative Image/PTI)

Manoj Kumar, 42, who was set to fly from Kochi to Mumbai on Air India flight AI 682, asked a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) if there was a bomb in his bag.

The comment raised immediate alarm, leading to a thorough inspection of his cabin and checked baggage by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). No threat was found, however, Kumar was deboarded and handed over to local police for further investigation.

The flight departed as scheduled, the airport said in a statement.

'Bomb' word is a big no at airports

Airports treat any mention of threats, especially words like "bomb" and "hijack," with utmost seriousness. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which sets standards for flight security at both international and domestic airports in India, warns against threats made jokingly (even by a child) can result in the entire family being delayed and could result in fines.

One must avoid making statements like "I have a bomb in my bag," as these are considered serious offences and are against the law.

In a similar incident, a passenger on the Kochi to London Gatwick Air India flight was arrested in June this year for making a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax.

Shuhaib (30), from Kondotty in Malappuram, was set to board AI 149 with his wife and daughter. According to police, he made the bomb threat during a call to Air India’s customer care in Mumbai late Monday. Shuhaib, frustrated after his request to reschedule the flight due to his daughter's food poisoning was denied, falsely claimed a bomb was on the aircraft.

Airports on alert amid Independence Day celeberations

Security checks have been heightened at all airports, including Cochin, through August 20 in preparation for Independence Day.

Expect longer processing times during this busy period. Authorities are advising travellers to arrive early to ensure a smooth journey, timely check-ins, and thorough security procedures.