Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights indefinitely amid rising Middle East tensions

Air India on Friday extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The Tata Group-owned airline is offering full refunds to passengers with confirmed bookings to and from the Israeli city. The fight suspension comes amid growing fears of a war in the region after the recent killings of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

“In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice,” Air India posted on X.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv. Safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority,” it added.

Air India’s suspension of services to Tel Aviv is not new. The airline had previously suspended its Delhi-Tel Aviv flights on October 7, 2023, following an attack by Hamas on the Israeli city. Services were briefly resumed on March 3, after nearly five months of suspension due to regional tensions.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has kept tensions high, with multiple airlines taking precautionary measures.

United Airlines also suspended its flights to Tel Aviv on Thursday, citing security concerns. The Chicago-based carrier halted its daily service from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv on July 31, though the flight had been available for booking starting September 1.

Last Friday, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has advised all Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols amid the cancellation of flights by multiple airlines.

“Please exercise caution, avoid necessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” the embassy said in an advisory.

The Indian Embassy in Beirut also strongly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Lebanon till further notice.