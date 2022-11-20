Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 03:50 PM IST

Anand Piramal, who is the executive director of the Piramal Group, tied the knot with Isha Ambani in a lavish ceremony in 2018.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at their wedding reception.(Viral Bhayani/HT Lifestyle)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Industrialist and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal have become parents to twins, an official statement said on Sunday. The twins were born on Saturday.

“Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well,” the statement read.

The statement was given by Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani, and Anand's parents Swati and Ajay Piramal. The families sought “blessings and good wishes” for the newborn twins along with Isha and Anand “in this most important phase of their life”.

Isha and Anand got married in 2018. Anand is the executive director of the Piramal Group.

In August this year while addressing the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Mukesh announced Isha as the director of the Reliance Retail.

Sharangee Dutta

