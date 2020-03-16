ISIS describes Europe as ‘land of epidemic’, issues coronavirus travel advisory for operatives

india

Terrorist group the Islamic State (ISIS) has described Europe as the “land of the epidemic” and has asked its operatives not to travel to the region in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The terror outfit also urged its followers to “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing” and to wash their hands regularly. Those already infected must not leave the region, it directed.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, the latest issue of the ISIS Al-Naba newsletter refers to a new set of “sharia directives” warning against travel to Europe.

“The healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” the newsletter read as reported by The Sunday Times.

The newsletter added that diseases strike “by the command and decree of God.”

Europe has now become the epicentre of coronavirus outside China. While reports suggest the number of new coronavirus infections going down in mainland China, European countries like Italy and Spain are grappling with the rapid rise in new coronavirus cases.

Italy recorded 368 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, its biggest one day rise, amid growing concern about the ability of its strained health system to cope with the relentless increase in new cases.

Spain, the second-worst affected European country after Italy, on Saturday ordered its 47 million citizens to stay indoors except for necessary outings such as buying food and medicine. Social gatherings are banned.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases have crossed over 100. Two people have lost their lives to the infection.

(With inputs from agencies)