ISIS-style religious conversion: UP Police arrest 10, trace funding to US, UK, Dubai

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Sunday said that ten people across six states have been arrested as part of an investigation into a large-scale unlawful religious conversion racket, allegedly involving international funding and links to terror outfits. UP DGP Rajeev Krishna says 10 arrested in illegal conversion racket with global terror links.(PTI File)

Speaking to the media, DGP Krishna said the crackdown is part of Mission Asmita, launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police to target syndicates engaged in illegal religious conversions.

“UP Police had launched Mission Asmita, where a few accused of unlawful religious conversion syndicate were arrested. Mohammad Umar Gautam and Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi were arrested by the ATS,” he said.

The DGP added that the syndicate led by Chhangur Baba, also known as Jamaluddin, has now been busted by the anti-terror squad (ATS) and special task force (STF), who are continuing investigations.

“Few shocking things have come to light — international ‘jihadi’ funding for ‘jihad’ was received, radicalisation and unlawful religious conversion with the intention of hampering national security,” he said. “In this connection, 10 people across 6 states have been arrested,” he added.

Conversion racket used ISIS tactics, got funds from abroad: DGP

He also alleged that the accused targeted young girls and influenced them through various methods, including “enticement, love jihad and other techniques” to facilitate conversions. “This modus operandi of unlawful religious conversion is the signature of ISIS,” he said.

The DGP further said that there are “indications of this group having ties with Popular Front of India, SDPI and Pakistani terror organisations” and that funding for these operations has been traced to “Canada, America, London and Dubai.”

“So far, evidence has been gathered about funding from Canada, America, London, and Dubai, and involvement of people residing there. Further action is being taken,” he added.

Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests and disclosures are expected in the coming days.

With inputs from ANI.