Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ISKCON has its back to wall in Bangladesh: Kolkata spokesperson

PTI |
Dec 13, 2024 05:48 PM IST

ISKCON has its back to wall in Bangladesh: Kolkata spokesperson

Kolkata, ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das on Friday said that the organisation has its back to the wall in Bangladesh due to the ongoing attacks against minorities there.

ISKCON has its back to wall in Bangladesh: Kolkata spokesperson
ISKCON has its back to wall in Bangladesh: Kolkata spokesperson

Speaking to reporters here, Das voiced concern over no abatement in atrocities on minorities and jingoistic statements by several Bangladeshi leaders, wishing that such rhetoric is not peddled anymore to bring back normalcy and hoping that the interim government performs its role of governance.

"Several ISKCON properties in Bangladesh have come under attack in recent times, no steps have been taken to address the safety and security concerns of Hindus. ISKCON has its back to the walls in Bangladesh due to the situation in the country," Das, the ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson, said.

Asked about the alleged statement by a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party egging on every youth of the country to undergo arms training for a future conflict with India, Das said, "Such irresponsible comments will not help improve the situation, it will help arsonists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh."

Another BNP leader had allegedly said that Bangladesh has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

"We hope the interim government performs its role of governance and ensures the safety of every citizen of Bangladesh, including minorities. We hope Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is released immediately and gets fair trial," the ISKCON monk said.

Meanwhile, several Hindu organisations brought out rallies in different parts of West Bengal on Friday demanding the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and an end to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh has been in turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

In the last four months, the country's minority Hindus, who constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On