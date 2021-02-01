‘Thank you’: PM Netanyahu phones PM Modi on security of Israeli diplomats
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for keeping the country's diplomats safe after a minor explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi last week.
The blast caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" last Friday had shattered the windscreens of three cars parked in the area and no one was injured.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India," a tweet from Israeli PM's Twitter account said.
Officials investigating the IED blast outside the Israeli embassy have said their probe is still not conclusive but the needle of suspicion is pointing towards Iran with local involvement. The blast came on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel on January 29, 1992,
The two leaders also spoke about the extensive coronavirus vaccination drives launched in their countries to combat the viral disease. The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Indian Prime Minister Modi on the production of vaccines in his country and the start of the vaccines operation there. The latter congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel," another tweet said.
