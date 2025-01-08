Menu Explore
ISRO postpones ambitious space docking experiment: ‘Satellites safe’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2025 09:41 PM IST

The event was scheduled for the morning of January 9. Earlier, it was postponed from January 7 to January 9.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday again postponed its ambitious space docking experiment using two satellites in orbit.

PSLV-C60 carrying SpaDeX and its payloads lifts off, as part of Isro’s key Space Docking Experiment, in Sriharikota on December 30.(PTI)
“While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period,” ISRO wrote in an update on X. “The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe."

What's the mission?

ISRO is planning to carry out its ambitious space docking experiment using two satellites in orbit. If the ISRO succeeds in its mission, India will become the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology.

ISRO had launched the two satellites – SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) -- as part of the mission on December 30 with the help of PSLV C60 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were injected into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.

ISRO said the two spacecraft in the PSLV rocket-- Spacecraft A (SDX01) and Spacecraft B (SDX02) would be placed in an orbit that would keep them 5 km apart from each other.

Later, scientists at ISRO headquarters would try to bring them closer up to 3 metres which would subsequently lead them to merging together at an altitude of about 470 km above Earth.

The in-space docking technology would be essential for taking up India's ambitions in space including sending humans to the Moon, bringing samples from there, and also building and operating the country's own space station- Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

A cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for in-space docking, ISRO’s Space Docking experiment, if successful, would make India join an elite list featuring China, Russia and the United States.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
