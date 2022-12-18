Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Isro launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 nations in 5 years, House told

Isro launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 nations in 5 years, House told

india news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:49 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 countries over the last five years, minister of state (independent charge) space, science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh told parliament on Thursday

Sriharikota, Nov 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted this photo on his Facebook page congratulating Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on successfully launching PSLV C54 rocket carrying EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, and 8 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Narendra Modi Facebook)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 countries over the last five years, minister of state (independent charge) space, science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh told parliament on Thursday.

Singh said between January 2018 and November 2022, Isro via its commercial arms had successfully launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 countries — France, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Finland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

The minister also said in response to a query that Isro had earned nearly 1,100 crore in the same period from the launch of foreign satellites.

In an official statement issued in July this year, Isro said the space body had, from all its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) missions, earned around 1,850 crore from launching foreign satellites.

Since then, Isro has also successfully completed launches of the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, dubbed as the Geo Synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III under commercial agreements and PSLV, earning nearly 1,100 crore.

The space organisation in its LVM3 mission also launched 36 OneWeb satellites in a single mission. Besides, for the first time an Indian company, Skyroot Aerospace, sent Vikram S—a 545-kg rocket privately developed rocket into space on November 18, this year as part of a mission called “Prarambh”, the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP