ISRO's PSLV rocket carrying 7 Singaporean satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 06:32 AM IST

DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C56 carrying Singapore's DS-SAR satellite along with six co-passenger satellites has been launched today by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

5 facts about ISRO PSLV-C56 mission

The mission takes-off aboard Isro’s trusted rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). (PTI)

The DS-SAR satellite was developed in partnership with the Government of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering. It will be launched into a near-equatorial orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination at a 535 km altitude.

Once deployed and operational, the DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore, as per ISRO.

The PSLV-C56 also carries six co-passenger customer satellites - VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

It is the 58th flight of PSLV and 17th of PSLV in core alone configuration.

