Home / India News / ISRO to launch Singapore's earth observation satellite today. Details

ISRO to launch Singapore's earth observation satellite today. Details

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 30, 2023 04:52 AM IST

The New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured the 44.4 meters tall PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR - a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites today. The lift-off will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 6:30 am.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR - a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR - a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite.

“The countdown leading to the launch on July 30, 2023, at 06:30 Hrs. IST has commenced,” the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Isro completes two more hot tests for Gaganyaan

All you need to know about the mission:

  1. According to ISRO, the DS-SAR satellite - which weighs 360kg and was developed under a partnership between DSTA, representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering - will be launched into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.
  2. The New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured the 44.4 meters tall PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite. The PSLV has earned its title 'as the workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites into low earth orbits.
  3. Once deployed and operational, the DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore, as per ISRO.
  4. The DS-SAR will carry a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries which will allow the satellite to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 meter resolution.
  5. Along with DS-SAR, the PSLV-C56 will carry six co-passenger customer satellites - VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out