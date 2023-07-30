ISRO to launch Singapore's earth observation satellite today. Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR - a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites today. The lift-off will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 6:30 am.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR - a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite.