ISRO set to launch EOS-8 satellite with SSLV-D3 today: When and where to watch? What are mission's objectives?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday, August 16, at 9:17am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Sriharikota: Countdown for the launch of Earth Observation satellite EOS-8 begins at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh in Sriharikota.

As part of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission, the ISRO will test its small satellite launch vehicle and place the latest Earth observation satellite into orbit.

If the launch is successful, it will complete the development of the SSLV, which is ISRO’s small-lift launch vehicle. This rocket can carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg and place them in Low Earth Orbit (up to 500 km above Earth).

This achievement will allow Indian industries to start using this rocket for future missions, with support from NewSpace India Limited, a government-owned company.

What are main objectives of the ISRO mission?

1. Demonstrate consistent flight performance of the SSLV vehicle systems.

2. Successfully deploy the EOS-08 satellite and SR-0 DEMOSAT into a 475 km circular orbit.

ISRO’s EOS-08 Earth satellite launch mission: What are payloads?

The earth observation satellite has a mission life of one year, weighs about 175.5 kg, and generates approximately 420 watts of power. It is built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus and carries three main payloads:

Electro Optical Infrared Payload: The EOIR will capture images in the Mid-Wave IR (MIR) and Long-Wave IR (LWIR) bands, useful for satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, and fire detection, among other applications.

Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry: The GNSS-R payload will demonstrate remote sensing capabilities for ocean surface wind analysis, soil moisture assessment, flood detection, and studies of the Himalayan cryosphere.

SiC UV Dosimeter: This payload will monitor UV radiation for the future manned-mission Gaganyaan and will act as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation.

What happened with previous two developmental flights of SSLV?

SSLV's first develpmental flight launched on August 7, 2022 was intended to launch the EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT satellites but failed to place them into their intended orbits.

However, on February 10, 2023, SSLV's second developmental flight successfully launched its satellites, becoming the first SSLV to do so.

ISRO aims for hat-trick in 2024

Friday's mission presents an opportunity for Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO to achieve a hat-trick of successful missions in 2024. This follows the successful PSLV-C58/XpoSat mission in January and the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission in February.