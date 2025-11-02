ISRO to launch heaviest satellite on 'Bahubali' rocket today | 5 things to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its heaviest communication satellite – CMS-03 – on Sunday, it said. The satellite is the heaviest ever to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), PTI news agency reported. The lift-off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota has been scheduled for 5:26 pm Sunday. (X/ @isro)

The spacecraft will be launched aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, also dubbed ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy-lift capabilities. In a social media post on Sunday, ISRO said, “Countdown commences!! Final preparations complete and the countdown for LVM3-M5 (mission) has officially begun at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.”

In the update, ISRO further said, “All systems are GO as we move closer to liftoff!.” The lift-off has been scheduled for 5:26 pm Sunday.