ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landing broke YouTube record: 10 most-watched live streams

While India made history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon on Wednesday, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) created another record with its YouTube channel during the live streaming of the landmark event. With over 8 million concurrent viewers, the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3's lander module became the most-watched event on YouTube during live streaming. It even left behind the concurrent viewership of the football match between Brazil and South Korea during the World Cup 2022 quarterfinals, which had garnered 6.1 million views. Animated representation of Vikram Lander’s successful soft landing on the Moon’s surface (File)

The highest concurrent viewership of the Brazil vs Croatia match (5.2 million) in the round of 16 of the 2022 football World Cup was pushed to the third spot, followed by Vasco vs Flamengo with 4.8 million peak viewership during the Carioca 2023 Serie A semi-final and SpaceX Crew Demo-2 launch with 4 million, according to reports.

Here's the list of 10 most-watched YouTube livestream

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch: 8.06 Million

Brazil vs South Korea (FIFA World Cup): 6.15 million

Brazil vs Croatia (FIFA World Cup): 5.2 million

Vasco vs Flamengo: 4.8 million

SpaceX Crew Demo: 4.08 million

BTS Butter: 3.75 million

Apple: 3.69 million

Depp vs Heard trial: 3.55 million

Fluminense vs Flamengo: 3.53 million

Carioca Championship final: 3.25 million

India took a giant leap in space missions as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s south pole on Wednesday evening, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India on Wednesday joined the elite list of countries to have successfully landed its spacecraft on the moon’s surface. Apart from India, the United States, the Soviet Union and China are the only three countries to achieve this milestone. India’s success comes just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed.

