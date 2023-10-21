ISRO's Gaganyaan test flight launch halted; here's what went wrong

Gaganyaan mission's first test flight to demonstrate crew escape capabilities was halted just five seconds before the scheduled launch on Saturday as engine ignition did not proceed as planned. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) later confirmed that the next launch attempt will be at 10 am.

Gaaganyaan test flight mission was aborted.(YouTube/ISRO)

Gaganyaan mission all updates here

ISRO Chief Somanath confirmed the postponement: "Test vehicle lift-off could not happen today. Engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course. We have to find out what went wrong; vehicle is safe." The mission was put on hold at T-5 seconds, just before the anticipated lift-off, prompting ISRO teams to investigate the issue further.

What happened during Gaganyaan test flight launch? A timeline

• ISRO has planned the inaugural test flight for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission today at 8 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

• However, the morning showers at the launch centre caused a 45-minute delay in the flight schedule.

• The mission director subsequently affirmed that the weather conditions were suitable, the flight readiness was established and provided the green signal for launch.

• The automatic launch sequence was smoothly activated before being halted by the computer right at the scheduled launch time.

What are the objectives of the abort test demo?

• Flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle subsystems.

• Flight demonstration and evaluation of the Crew Escape System, including various separation systems.

• Demonstration of Crew Module characteristics, deceleration systems at higher altitudes, and its recovery.

What is Gaganyaan mission?

The Gaganyaan mission's primary goal is to launch humans into space, placing them in a Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometres for a three-day mission, with a safe return to Earth scheduled for 2025.

The crew for the Gaganyaan mission will be transported to the designated orbit using an LVM3 rocket. This rocket consists of various stages, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic propulsion systems.

