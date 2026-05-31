'Issue dates back to British India': Nepal ropes in UK, China amid dispute over Lipulekh Pass

Amid the border dispute with India, Nepal's prime minister Balendra Shah, on Sunday stated that the government will also be roping in the United Kingdom.

Addressing the country's Parliament for the first time since assuming office, the Nepalese PM stated that the ongoing dispute over the Lipulekh Pass will be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.(REUTERS)

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Addressing the country's Parliament for the first time since assuming office, the Nepalese PM stated that the ongoing dispute over the Lipulekh Pass will be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister further added that the border dispute has also been raised by China and the UK.

“We have spoken not only with India and China but also with the UK government. Our view is that the UK should also take an interest, as the issue dates back to the period when British India left the region,” Shah was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

The Nepali leader also added that it had come to his attention that Nepal has also encroached on Indian land in multiple places.

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{{^usCountry}} “After becoming prime minister, I came to know that not only has India encroached on Nepal’s land, but Nepal has also encroached on India’s land in multiple places,” said Shah, adding that all disputes will be discussed with New Delhi through diplomatic dialogue. What is the Lipulekh Pass dispute? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After becoming prime minister, I came to know that not only has India encroached on Nepal’s land, but Nepal has also encroached on India’s land in multiple places,” said Shah, adding that all disputes will be discussed with New Delhi through diplomatic dialogue. What is the Lipulekh Pass dispute? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing point of dispute between India and Nepal. The row began in 2020, when the then-Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli reportedly sought to use the boundary issue with India to deflect the increasing domestic pressure and challenge to his leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing point of dispute between India and Nepal. The row began in 2020, when the then-Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli reportedly sought to use the boundary issue with India to deflect the increasing domestic pressure and challenge to his leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The row later escalated after Nepal issued a political map which showed Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, as part of it. As per Kathmandu, these three territories are part of Nepal under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The row later escalated after Nepal issued a political map which showed Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, as part of it. As per Kathmandu, these three territories are part of Nepal under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816. {{/usCountry}}

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India condemned the "unilateral act" and stated that border disputes must be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

However, the boundary issue once again flared after India and China resumed the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly five years as part of efforts to normalise the relations.

The Lipulekh pass is not only a key route for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage but is also an important strategic trade route for India and China.

In August 2025, Nepal objected to the resumption of trade through this route and staked its territorial claim over the pass.

Where does India stand on the dispute?

India has time and again rejected Nepal's claims over the pass.

In response to media queries regarding claims related to border issues made by Nepal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randeep Jaiswal, said that India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear.

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"Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development," he said.

Jaiswal added that India has rejected the "unilateral" territorial claims made by Nepal, stating that the claims were “neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence.”

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