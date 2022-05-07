‘It can take us from darkness to light’: JP Nadda hails Sanskrit language

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday described Sanskrit as a ‘means of taking us from darkness to light’, as he addressed an event organised by the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in the national capital. “Science, Mathematics and Philosophy, each of these has roots in this language. We need to preserve Sanskrit because it is not just a language, but a way to achieve advancements in various dimensions of our society,” Nadda remarked.

Sanskrit, he further said, is a part of India's culture, adding that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always support those who are working to protect the nation's culture. The Rajya Sabha MP also assured that PM Modi would leave ‘no stones unturned’ to preserve this language.

“The BJP runs a proactive and responsive government. We will take all necessary steps to promote Sanskrit. Any society which uses this language is a cultured society,” Nadda, who addressed the CSU's Utkarsh Mahotsav event, stressed.

The BJP chief's remarks come just days after the country witnessed a language war of sorts when, responding to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, who said at an event that ‘Hindi is no more a national language’, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn tweeted that ‘Hindi will always be our national language.’ This led to a brief Twitter exchange between the two which was eventually settled.

Also Read | After Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep spat, Jaaved Jaaferi says: 'Even I thought that Hindi is national language'

Leaders of BJP-ruled Karnataka, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, waded into the controversy, firmly backing Sudeep.

Also Read | On Ajay Devgn-Sudeep's 'Hindi is national language' row, Kannada leaders unite

Last month, Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah triggered massive furor when he said that Hindi, and not English, should be should by people of different states to communicate with each other.

According to the Constitution, India does not have an official language; however, Hindi in Devanagari script is the official language of the Union government.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON