Home / India News / It is BJP’s, doesn’t belong to Netflix: Amit Shah swats rumours on CAA toll-free number

It is BJP’s, doesn’t belong to Netflix: Amit Shah swats rumours on CAA toll-free number

The Bharatiya Janata Party had issued the number earlier this week to ask people to register their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the Foundation Stone laying ceremony of Bharat Vandana Park, at Sector-20, Dwarka, New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the Foundation Stone laying ceremony of Bharat Vandana Park, at Sector-20, Dwarka, New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday chose a gathering of the BJP’s booth workers to talk about Netflix and a toll-free number in the same breath.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had issued the number earlier this week to ask people to register their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The number was repeatedly shared by social media users to claim that it would activate a six-month free subscription to the video streaming platform.

Netflix India, which also noticed the tweets, on Saturday denied that the number belonged to it.

“This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us,” it tweeted.

On Sunday, Amit Shah clarified that the number belongs to the BJP.

“Since yesterday rumours are being spread that the number belongs to some channel called, Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix. Rather, it is BJP’s toll-free number,” the Union minister said.

The BJP has launched fresh attempts to address concerns about the citizenship act, which has triggered protests across the country and an opposition onslaught against the amended law.

Apart from the toll-press number, party leaders will hold a series rallies across the country to address the concerns and underline that the CAA cannot be conflated with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

