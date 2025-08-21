Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

IT ministry says DPDP Act does not dilute RTI

BySejal Sharma
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 06:04 am IST

The IT ministry asserts the DPDP Act, 2023 does not weaken the RTI Act, clarifying amendments are redundant and uphold both privacy and public interest.

The IT ministry has clarified that it does not believe the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 dilutes the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

IT ministry says DPDP Act does not dilute RTI
IT ministry says DPDP Act does not dilute RTI

IT secretary S Krishnan told HT the amendment to the RTI Act through the DPDP law only removed “a redundant provision” and does not affect citizens’ right to information.

Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act amends section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005, removing a proviso that allowed public information officers to share PRIVATE information in circumstances where the disclosure was deemed to be in larger public interest. However, Krishnan said this was redundant because section 8(2) of the RTI Act already permits public authorities to share ANY information if it serves public interest, regardless of exceptions in section 8(1).

“So there is no dilution, and in fact there is a strengthening,” the secretary said.

The issue came up in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday through a starred question. IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the amendment balances the right to privacy, as upheld by the Supreme Court, with the right to information. He said the change aligns with judicial reasoning and prevents conflict between the two laws.

The ministry has sought the Attorney General’s confirmation of this interpretation. Once cleared, the law will be enforced, though the government does not expect any amendments to the DPDP Act. The rules that operationalise the law, however, are still awaited – more than 24 months since the act came into existence. The ministry has finalised the rules, Krishnan said, and will be issued after inter-ministerial feedback.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IT ministry says DPDP Act does not dilute RTI
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On