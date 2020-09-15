e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / IT ministry to launch AI challenges for domestic entrepreneurs

IT ministry to launch AI challenges for domestic entrepreneurs

The ministry will hold AI challenges for sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, natural language processing and smart mobility and transportation

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Applications will be invited on MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, and will also be promoted on MeitY Start-up Hub in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.
Applications will be invited on MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, and will also be promoted on MeitY Start-up Hub in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.(Representational Image)
         

The Union Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MeitY) aims to launch a raft of artificial intelligence (AI) challenges in a bid to empower domestic entrepreneurs amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The ministry will hold AI challenges for sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, natural language processing and smart mobility and transportation.

Applications will be invited on MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, and will also be promoted on MeitY Start-up Hub in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

A jury, comprising experts from industry, academia and the government, will select 16 best AI start-ups on October 6.

In each category, the best AI start-up will receive a cash prize of 20 lakh.

“This event is being planned in partnership with industry stakeholders. It will give a platform to the best AI start-ups to showcase their innovations to the world and also to venture capitalists (VCs),” the ministry said.

The last date of submission of the applications is September 24.

“The importance of digital transformation has accelerated manifold in the last few months, as Covid-19 has brought to the fore the importance of digital technologies, including AI in addressing the healthcare crisis, restarting supply chains, enabling online education and almost every aspect of the economy,” stated the ministry’s website, where registration for the upcoming AI challenges is in progress.

The ministry will also organise RAISE 2020 – Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 -- a global summit on AI that will be held virtually between October 5 and 9.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE Updates: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE Updates: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In